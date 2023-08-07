BBNaija All-Stars: Tacha Drags Big Brother Over Disqualification

former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Pepper Dem gang’ housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has vowed to start a war if she does not get an apology for being disqualified.

Tacha’s call for an apology comes minutes after Big Brother issued All-Stars housemate, Ilebaye a double strike for an altercation with fellow housemate Cee C which later end in a physical fist.

Taking to her verified Twitter handle, Tacha call out Biggie while reacting to the verdict given to Ilebaye after her fight with Cee C.

Recall that Ilebaye clashed with Cee C after the Saturday night party. But following the fight, many were of the opinion that Ilebaye would be disqualified for going physical with Ceec.

READ ALSO:

Tacha who waited for Ilebaye’s disqualification because the situation was similar to her’s was surprised as Biggie refused to disqualify her despite being guilty.

Following Big Brother’s decision, the reality TV star drags Big Brother and vows to start a war if she doesn’t get an apology from the team for her “unjust ” disqualification, during her time.

If I don’t GET AN APOLOGY Before tomorrow!!! War go happen here😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/DmAu9xX34H — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) August 6, 2023