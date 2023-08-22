BBNaija All-Stars: Stup!d Dwarf, Tolanibaj Clashes With Cee C (video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Tolanibaj and Cee C on Sunday night engaged in a heated argument after the live eviction show.
However, the cause of their argument was not clear, but it seems it was about a man, presumably Tolanibaj’s love interest, Neo Akpofure.
Tolanibaj accused the celebrity lawyer of always interrupting people’s conversations, and not having proper social etiquette.
She also proceeded to body-shame Cee-C by calling her a dwarf and making other unpleasant remarks about her weight.
While reacting to Tolanibaj’s insult, Cee-C stated that she was not even talking to Tolanibaj, insinuating that she confronted her unprovoked.
She further stated that Tolanibaj is insecure and acts like she has never seen a man before, seemingly referring to how she acts around Neo.
READ ALSO:
- BBNaija All Stars:Rita Dominic, Vee, Jemima Osunde React To Uriel’s Eviction Jury.
- BBNaija All-Stars: Again, Jury Save Seyi To Evict Uriel.
- BBNaija All-Stars: Uriel Evicted From Reality Show.
The incident has garnered reactions from viewers as they share their thoughts on the situation:
@theveryty wrote, “So this man-hunting brat thinks she can body-shame my girl??? She must be high on her low self-esteem. Tramp”
@amakadiva wrote, “Ceec dragggggg her. She neva see the man before. Very insecure girl”
@nonny7G wrote, “Tolani is fighting because of man. The girl did nothing to you. Don’t worry you will come outside and see how you’ve made a mockery of yourself.”
@smallpepperX2 wrote, “Tbaj can’t be saved very shameless fellow”
Watch below: