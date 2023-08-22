BBNaija All-Stars: Stup!d Dwarf, Tolanibaj Clashes With Cee C (video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Tolanibaj and Cee C on Sunday night engaged in a heated argument after the live eviction show.

However, the cause of their argument was not clear, but it seems it was about a man, presumably Tolanibaj’s love interest, Neo Akpofure.

Tolanibaj accused the celebrity lawyer of always interrupting people’s conversations, and not having proper social etiquette.

She also proceeded to body-shame Cee-C by calling her a dwarf and making other unpleasant remarks about her weight.

While reacting to Tolanibaj’s insult, Cee-C stated that she was not even talking to Tolanibaj, insinuating that she confronted her unprovoked.

She further stated that Tolanibaj is insecure and acts like she has never seen a man before, seemingly referring to how she acts around Neo.

The incident has garnered reactions from viewers as they share their thoughts on the situation:

@theveryty wrote, “So this man-hunting brat thinks she can body-shame my girl??? She must be high on her low self-esteem. Tramp”

@amakadiva wrote, “Ceec dragggggg her. She neva see the man before. Very insecure girl”

@nonny7G wrote, “Tolani is fighting because of man. The girl did nothing to you. Don’t worry you will come outside and see how you’ve made a mockery of yourself.”

@smallpepperX2 wrote, “Tbaj can’t be saved very shameless fellow”

