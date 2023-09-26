BBNaija All-Stars: Stars Are Aligning For Ilebaye, It’s Her Time – Whitemoney

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney has claimed that the odds are in favour of Ilebaye, one of the top finalists as the reality show approached its grand finale.

Whitemoney made this claim while featuring in the latest episode of Pulse’s One On One, anchored by BBNaija reality star, Christy O.

Speaking on the show, Whitemoney said Ilebaye’s emergence as the last Head of House of the season shows that the stars are aligning for her.

He said whether she wins the N120m grand prize or not, it is her time.

Whitemoney said, “She (Ilebaye) has really done well for herself: The last Head of House. What are the odds? The grace and forces are with her, just leave it like that.

“So, it’s just her time. Whether she wins it (the grand prize) or not, it’s just her time.

“Because everything that is supposed to work against her, is not working against her. Even when she is wrong, it’s not still working against her. So, it’s her time.”