BBNaija All-Stars: Soma, Angel Unfollows Each Other After Pregnancy Speculations

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Soma and Angel have stirred reactions on social media as they unfollow each other on social media.

This is coming hours after Angel speculated on being pregnant via his official X page with an emoji and was also spotted on the microblogging space discussing with her shippers the name to give to her unborn child.

It’s worth noting that Soma and Angel began their love bond during their stay in the just concluded Big Brother Season 8 tagged All-Stars

The duo also had previous relationships before joining the Big Brother house, but their bond and relationship in the house, drove them to end their past relationships and select each other.

READ ALSO:

However, during an interview with Ebuka, they revealed their desire to pursue a meaningful relationship outside of the show.

Also, during their post-show interviews, they made it clear that they had no intention of rekindling their previous relationships.

But the reasons behind these unfollowing actions remain a mystery, leaving fans curious and puzzled.