BBNaija All Stars: Shift in Game Dynamics Creates New Vibes

The Big Brother house is buzzing with excitement as the game takes a surprising twist with housemates teaming up in unexpected ways and using clever strategies, making this season one to remember.

The new game twist came as shocker when biggie introduced four new housemates – Omoshola, Prince, Lucy and Kim Oprah – who are mere guests in the house and can only participate in sponsors task, head of house and black envelope challenge with restriction to playing for the grand money.

Since the new addition, the game play has changed with housemates now more strategic as the house guests have been saddled with the responsibilities of detangling relationships in the house, create more chaos and tension in an exciting way the viewers will enjoy.

While the house guests are excluded from possible eviction this weekend, all other housemates aside from Ike who emerged the head of house are up for eviction with at least one housemate leaving the biggie’s house tomorrow.