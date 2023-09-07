BBNaija All-Stars: Seyi Throws Shade At Tacha Days After Eviction

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo has mocked reality star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha for not being invited to the ongoing All-Star edition of the reality show.

New Telegraph recalls that Seyi and Tacha were always at loggerheads during their time together in the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season in 2019.

However, Tacha was campaigning against Seyi during his stay in the All-Star House, and wouldn’t let pass any slightest opportunity she sees to drag his actions in the house.

READ ALSO:

Following his eviction, Seyi and fellow evictee, Ike Onyema had a joint interview with DSTV’s Miz Vick.

Ike gave a shoutout to Tacha for promoting the All-Star season via her social media pages.

Seyi did likewise but threw a shade at Tacha.

Ike said: “Shoutout to Tacha. You know, you tried na (in promoting the show).”

Seyi inferred: “Thank you (Tacha) for promoting the show, even though I’m sure you thought they [Big Brother Naija organisers would] call you (for the all-star edition).”