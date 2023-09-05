BBNaija All-Stars: Seyi Tears Up As He Apologizes To Nigerians Over His Comments

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo on Monday broke down in tears while apologizing for the disturbing remarks he had made while in Big Brother’s house.

It would be recalled that Seyi made some remarks which include what his sons would do to other people’s daughters.

He had also issued several threats while on the show, including to his friend, Kiddwaya, a threat which had made Kiddwaya’s mom vow to drag him to the court.

READ ALSO:

However, during his post-eviction interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, he was asked whether he had any words for Nigerians who had been outraged by his words and conduct on the show.

In response, Seyi became emotional and remorseful, as tears rolled down his cheeks and he apologized by saying that all he had to say at the moment was simply that he was sorry.

Watch the video below: