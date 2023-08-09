BBNaija All-Stars: See What Cross Request From Ilebaye (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cross has asked for an audacious and inappropriate request from a fellow housemate, Ilebaye, which got many tongues wagging on social media.

It all started when Ilebaye was having a conversation with Cross, saying she was tired and needed a full body massage.

In response, Cross told her to request a masseur from Biggie and that Biggie could easily get one for her.

Responding to Cross’ remark, Ilebaye said Biggie can’t give her one, and she needs it from him.

However, with hesitation, Cross concluded that he would have to think about it before agreeing to her request, upon which Ilebaye countered that if he has to think about it, he better forget that she even asked.

After giving it a thought in a momentary silence, he then asked her for a ‘Bl*w job’ in return for the massage and Ilebaye burst out laughing.

Cross also offered to teach her when she reminded him that she was a virgin and had no previous experience.

Reactions trailing their discussion:

rietta_slim said: “Lol when man no rate u”

oluwatobiloba_007 exclaimed: “Omo!!”

rotimi_212 declared: “Cross you are hereby issued a strike”

newbegininng1111 opined: “That cross has been friendly with her cos that’s what he wants from her. She will soon do it”

