BBNaija All Stars Season Was For Cee-C – Noble Igwe

It would be recalled that Ilebaye emerged as the winner of the “All Stars” season, which left many netizens shocked, as they expected their face to be announced winner.

Ilebaye emerged as the winner of the BBNaija Season 8 by defeating the top 5 strong finalists, including Mercy Eke and Cee-C, taking home the grand prize of N120 million.

Taking to his X page on Thursday, November 9, Noble said if it wasn’t for manipulation, Cee-C ought to have won the competition.

He, however, said Nigerians aren’t prepared for that kind of conversation yet.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “All Stars was for Ceecee but that’s a conversation for another day.”

Remarkably, a lot of online users agreed, pointing out how Ceec’s victory was taken from her.

See reactions below:

Ola said: “Ilebaye was a hack…so undeserved”

Deliciouslymade wrote: “Period. She was robbed”

HRM! Queen Okesola Damilola penned: “Exactly we knew all along”

Wendy_44 said: “Even multichoice knows this.”

Ma wrote: “They know but will never admit it. My girl is winning”

Somto said: “No be lie… I never believed I could ever like her.”

See Post Below: