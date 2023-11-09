BBNaija All Stars Season Was For Cee-C – Noble Igwe

Popular media personality, Noble Igwe has opined that the actual winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘All Stars’ season was Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee-C.
Ilebaye emerged as the winner of the BBNaija Season 8 by defeating the top 5 strong finalists, including Mercy Eke and Cee-C, taking home the grand prize of N120 million.
Taking to his X page on Thursday, November 9, Noble said if it wasn’t for manipulation, Cee-C ought to have won the competition.
He, however, said Nigerians aren’t prepared for that kind of conversation yet.
He wrote: “All Stars was for Ceecee but that’s a conversation for another day.”
Remarkably, a lot of online users agreed, pointing out how Ceec’s victory was taken from her.
See reactions below:
Ola said: “Ilebaye was a hack…so undeserved”
Deliciouslymade wrote: “Period. She was robbed”
HRM! Queen Okesola Damilola penned: “Exactly we knew all along”
Wendy_44 said: “Even multichoice knows this.”
Ma wrote: “They know but will never admit it. My girl is winning”
Somto said: “No be lie… I never believed I could ever like her.”
See Post Below: