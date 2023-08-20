BBNaija All-Stars: Saskay, Elozonam, Vee Make Eviction Jury (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Saskay, Elozonam, and Vee, have been announced as the eviction jury for tonight’s live eviction show who will select the next housemate to be evicted from the Season 8 All-Stars edition.

It would be recalled that the first housemate to be evicted was Princess, who was evicted through the decision of the first-ever jury to be called on the show, which was, Dorathy, Mike and Bisola.

The second housemate to be evicted from the show was Uriel, and she was evicted after the decision of the jury composed of Laycon, Diane, and Teddy A.

However, Sunday, August 20th, a new eviction jury was invited on stage by the show host to decide the fate of the next housemate who would be evicted from the BBNaija Season 8.

The juries were not other than the likes of Saskay, Elozonam and Vee, and are to decide who to pick from the lowest two ranking candidates of which are to evict from Big Brother’s house.

Watch the video below: