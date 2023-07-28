BBNaija All Stars: Respect Yourself So You Can Be Respected – Doyin Advises Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin has shared a piece of advice with her fellow housemate, Ilebaye as she asked her to respect herself to attract respect from others.

New Telegraph reports that this is coming barely 24 hours after Ilebaye had a clash with Tolanibaj over sleeping on Neo’s bed last night

Speaking on the development, Doyin who was seen seated on a couch with Ilebaye advised her on how to attract respect from other housemates.

While speaking, Doyin told Ilebaye to stop moving from one bed to the other that way she’s flirting with the men.

According to her, any man who wants to spend the night with you should come to her bed instead.

READ ALSO:

“With the word people said to you between yesterday and today, you should sit back and re-elevate. Try carry yourself more respectfully”.

Watch the video below;