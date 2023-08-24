BBNaija All-Stars: Reactions As Tolanibaj, Neo Reconcile With Kiss (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Neo Akpofure and his in-house lover, Tolanibaj who were on the verge of breaking off their relationship, make a U-turn as they reconcile and passionately lock lips together in the toilet.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Neo took Tolanibaj into the toilet to let her know he was tired and no longer interested in whatever relationship they had, but Tolanibaj on the other hand refused to quit.

It would be recalled that Neo and Tbaj have become very close and have made a very strong bond together in the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars show.

However, there was a slight rift between them when Tolanibaj fought with Ilebaye and Cee=C over her advances towards Neo.

This had displeased Neo and he threatened to cut off all ties with her in the house. However, a video of both of them surfaced on the internet as they were secretly kissing in the toilet to avoid the camera. It could be said that after their long talk of Neo trying to cut off their relationship, in which Tolanibaj was not in agreement, they finally reconciled, kissing passionately to affirm their comeback. Reaction trailing the video: @BATmustcollect said: "Camera inside toilet?? Isn't this affecting their privacy?" @streetking_007 noted: "When you hear big brother see everything u think say he dey play " @kofi_pinnocio wrote: "They don't show us anything there unless it's necessary…but they see everything. sadly." @real_me_lulu stated: "They are well aware there's a camera there."