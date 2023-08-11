New Telegraph

August 11, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 11, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. BBNaija All-Stars: Reactions…

BBNaija All-Stars: Reactions As Mercy Eke Twerks On Frodd (Video)

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has caused a buzz on social media as she was seen rocking her fellow housemate, Frodd during the night party on Thursday.

It would be recalled that Frodd’s return to Big Brother house came as a shock to many because the reality star is newly wedded and apart from that, his wife is heavily pregnant with their first child.

However, during the Thursday night party, Frodd could be sighted holding and grinding his fellow housemate’s backside, Mercy Eke, while she continues to rock him in a sensual manner, which is deemed inappropriate in the eyes of the viewers.

READ ALSO:

The video has, however, generated some reactions from netizens as they took to their social media platforms to react.

@Ifefineboy said: “Na this man dey Cry on TV because of him Childbirth That’s why I don’t believe all these mumu”

@ayinuu submitted: “You people should rest, na here we dey when una Dey support the woman dancing with an usher. Now it’s a man.. it’s a double standard.”

@NuJhayhne opined: “You guys really need to stop saving Frodd. let him go home please
wtf is this rubbish?”

@DrElfyn stated: “Seyi can be everything but not this ”

Roseaan wrote: “Frodd is just a disappointment tbh”

Watch the video below …

Post Views: 92
Tags:

Read Previous

Insecurity: Group Commends Otti, Makes Case For NDLEA
Read Next

Election: Tribunal Upholds Ondo Rep, Adefarati’s Victory