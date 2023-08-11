BBNaija All-Stars: Reactions As Mercy Eke Twerks On Frodd (Video)

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has caused a buzz on social media as she was seen rocking her fellow housemate, Frodd during the night party on Thursday.

It would be recalled that Frodd’s return to Big Brother house came as a shock to many because the reality star is newly wedded and apart from that, his wife is heavily pregnant with their first child.

However, during the Thursday night party, Frodd could be sighted holding and grinding his fellow housemate’s backside, Mercy Eke, while she continues to rock him in a sensual manner, which is deemed inappropriate in the eyes of the viewers.

