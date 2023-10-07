BBNaija All-Stars: Reactions As Mercy Eke, Pere Confirms Dating

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Mercy Eke and Pere Egbi have both caused a stir online as they officially announce they are in a relationship.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the lovebirds made the confirmation while speaking together in a recent interview on HotFM 6 days after the reality TV show ended.

Speaking during the interview, Pere, a former US soldier emphasized that he and Mercy Eke are in a serious relationship and not a situationship.

Mercy on her own part noted that Pere’s personalities she loved and wondered why they hadn’t drawn close to each other from day one on the show.

However, some netizens are skeptical about their display of love as some say it is ‘Showbiz’ whereas others believe they’re genuinely in love.

Reaction trailing this video:

xpensive_fatima reacted: “Pere is actually a very handsome dude. But what about her billionaire boyfriend ?”

bishy.opeyemi said; “It’s all Showbiz and Entertainment.

ladyque_1 stated: “They look good together Shippers should start contributing money Vite

abegnation said: “Ike go vomit tire tonight”

luchyclaire30 said: “Percy fans gather here, we de share asoebi ooo”

laurelfabrics_and_collectionz wrote: “Love them both sha..mercy brought out the good side of pere, They look both mature.. Whitemoney na you lose this season pass..you lose fans, you see babe pere collect am from you, the money you no still win chai”

benylbeee stated: “The shege white money showed Queen, he has received his own this season Karma is a bi.tch truly”

