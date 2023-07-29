BBNaija All-Stars: Reactions As Frodd Caught Browsing Through Wife’s Photo Album (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Frodd on Saturday afternoon browse through a photo album of his traditional marriage to refresh his memory of his wife.

In a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, it could be seen as he graciously looks through his wife’s photo album during his alone time.

It would be recalled that Frodd was a former BBNaija Season 4 housemate but made come back in the Season 8 edition of the reality TV show tagged All-Stars.

However, Chukwuemeka Okoye, also known as Frodd’s entrance into the Big Brother house shocked many since he and his wife were expecting their first child together, following their marriage in February.

The reality star has also cleared the air on the reason why he came back to the show, leaving his pregnant wife at home.

He made this known while speaking to his fellow housemates, noting that he got approval from his lovely wife to come for the show.

READ ALSO:

But barely 7 days in the house, Frodd was caught by the camera browsing through a small photo album carrying him and his wife’s traditional photos.

This has gotten many viewers’ tongues wagging over the act as they infer that he misses his wife…

temilolasobola said: “Good husband”

bre_ndyy reacted: “Frodd na lover man, he didn’t fake it 106 the first time n that was why he had my vote the first time n will have it again.”

its_rayomi wondered: “Do they allow him to talk to her, cause I can’t imagine not hearing my husband’s voice for a week not to talk of when I am pregnant”

fridawiththegoodhair wrote: “Frida the lover boy he’s wife is enjoying sha”

thisisuche_ stated: “There are good men oooh …na you just get a bad attitude”