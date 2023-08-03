BBNaija All-Stars: Reactions As Angel Asks Biggie For Voluntary Exit (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Angel Smith has revealed her plans to leave the Big Brother house by taking a voluntary exit, after her clash with fellow housemate, Ilebaye.

In a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, she could be seen packing her bags in the dressing room as she claims she wants a voluntary exit from the reality TV show.

However, Mercy Eke, a fellow housemate was seen begging and convincing her not to take such a drastic decision by exiting the house.

Recall that Angel and Ilebaye had on Wednesday night clash after their Guinness Task which almost became physical, if not for the help of other housemates that came to their rescue.

The drama between both women started when Ilebaye decided to remove her nail paint while standing on Angel’s clothing box after using the restroom.

READ ALSO:

In response to Angel’s approach, Ilebaye said that she should have closed the box.

This, however, aggravated Angel resulting in a confrontation which later turned into a dispute as they started to come at each other verbally.

Their fight has garnered reactions from social media as many pondered on whether Biggie is going to give strike or adhere to Angel’s request to leave the Big Brother house.

Reactions trailing their fight;

Watch the video below: