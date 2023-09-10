BBNaija All-Stars: Reaction As Cross, Kim Oprah Talk About Their Bedroom Moment

Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to react to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cross and houseguest, Kim Oprah’s conversation about their bedroom moment.

It would be recalled that last week when Doyin won the Head of House (HoH) game, she chose Cross and Kim Oprah as her BFFs.

Doyin also left the HOH lounge for Cross and Kim Oprah, so that they could have privacy and time for themselves, and fulfill her promise to Cross during the HOH game.

However, in a new update, Cross and Kim were seen discussing what had happened at the lounge when they were together, and it seems as though the love birds had the best time of their lives at the HOH lounge.

Their conversation has garnered reactions on social media and netizens have concluded from their conversation that the two love birds got intimate the night they spent together in the HOH lounge.

