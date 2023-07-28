BBNaija All-Stars: Queen Defends Ilebaye Over Intimidation From Housemates

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Queen Mercy Atang has taken to her social media page to defend All-Stars housemate, Ilebaye over her clash with Venita Akpofure.

It would be recalled that Venita had a one on one chitchat with Ilebaye earlier on Thursday as she describes her as a ‘toddler in a China shop’.

She made the statement while advising her on how to conduct and comport herself in the house.

She said,“You are a toddler in a China shop.”

Ilebaye replied: “What do you mean by that?”

Venita: “Not all of us are equal here so use a ruler and measure where you are and who you talk to.”

However, Venita’s statement didn’t sit well with Queen, as she took to her Instagram page to share a post, saying no one in the house is bigger than Ilebaye, as they all went into the house for the same reason.

Queen wrote: “I hate intimidation in every form. Not fair the way some housemates are treating Ilebaye.

“Girl stand up for yourself in there. No one in there is bigger than you. If they come for you, go for them. Everyone there went there for the same reason, you’re there.”