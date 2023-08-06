BBNaija All-Stars: Princess Evicted From Big Brother House (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Princess Francis has finally become the first All-Stars housemate to be evicted from the Season 8 edition of the reality TV show.

New Telegraph reports that Princess was evicted among the 20 housemates battling to win the N120 million cash prize.

She was evicted during the live eviction show on Sunday, August 6 with a new twist introduced by the TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

During the eviction show, Ebuka introduces an eviction jury, comprising former housemates such as Dorathy, Bisola, and Mike.

The jury was tasked with selecting a housemate for eviction.

The jury was given a black envelope to decide on which housemate to be evicted, however after deliberations, the jury unanimously chose Princess as the first housemate to be evicted from the show.

The decision made in the black envelope was handed to Ebuka by the three jurors.

During her eviction interview, Ebuka inquired about Princess’s relationship with a certain fellow housemate. She, however, denied having any romantic connection with anyone in the house, asserting that she had no form of relationship with any of her fellow housemates.

Watch the Video Below;