BBNaija All-Stars: Prince Visits Frodd’s Newborn Daughter (Video)

Following the arrival of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Frodd’s baby girl, Prince Nelson has paid his colleague a visit to celebrate the birth of his first daughter.

It would be recalled that Frodd had welcomed a baby girl while he was still in the ongoing Big Brother house.

However, after Prince was evicted from the All-Stars show on Sunday, he visited Frodd’s home to see his baby.

In a viral video posted on Frodd’s Snapchat, it could be seen as the proud father is seen welcoming Prince into his abode while singing praises to himself for becoming the latest father.

In the video, Prince was entertained by his host and was also given the adorable baby girl to carry, he rained prayers on the little girl as he cradled her gently before they commenced making merry of the moment.

Watch the video below: