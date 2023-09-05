BBNaija All-Stars: Prince Reveal Why He Came On The Show As Guest Housemate (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars guest housemate, Prince Nelson, has opened up about his role in the ongoing reality TV show.

According to Prince, he came on the show as a guest in order to fulfil a promise he made to his friend, Alex Unusual.

Prince made this revelation in a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos, following his eviction from the house on Sunday, September 3.

The BBNaija star revealed that he was one of the original housemates who were supposed to go for the reality show but he declined.

But his reason for coming in as a guest housemate apart from promoting his brand was because of Alex.

