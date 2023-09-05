BBNaija All-Stars: Prince Reveal Why He Came On The Show As Guest Housemate (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars guest housemate, Prince Nelson, has opened up about his role in the ongoing reality TV show.
According to Prince, he came on the show as a guest in order to fulfil a promise he made to his friend, Alex Unusual.
Prince made this revelation in a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos, following his eviction from the house on Sunday, September 3.
The BBNaija star revealed that he was one of the original housemates who were supposed to go for the reality show but he declined.
But his reason for coming in as a guest housemate apart from promoting his brand was because of Alex.
Prince said, “Alex was one of the reasons I came into the (Big Brother) House apart from promoting my own businesses and everything. She made me make a promise because I was one of the original housemates that were supposed to go into the House but I declined.
“But she made me promise that if at any point Big Brother ever called me again to come into the House even if it is for one day, that I should come even if it was just to say hello and leave that she is going to be pleased. And I said no problem.
“So, when the call came, it came at a very convenient time. I was like, okay, it’s cool. I have a promise that I made to someone. I would fulfill the promise and I would also use the opportunity to promote my brand. So, it was a win-win for me.”