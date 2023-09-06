BBNaija All-Stars: Prince, Lucy Denies Sharing Information To Housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars guests housemates, Prince Nelson and Lucy Edet have both denied leaking any information to the other contestants within their two-week stay on the show.

It would be recalled that two weeks after introducing them on the show, Lucy and Prince were both evicted on Sunday, September 3rd during the live eviction show.

However, the reality show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu conducted an interview with the house guests following their eviction from the reality show which was published on the Africa Magic YouTube channel on Tuesday.

READ ALSO:

Ebuka told them: “A lot of the fans have accused you guys of leaking information to the housemates; telling them things about who might be strong and what the perception of them is outside. Is that a valid assertion?”

Prince replied, “I never leaked any information to anybody.”

Lucy also denied the accusation, saying, “I don’t think I did either.”

Prince continued: “But I know one thing I did say to them was that some of their attitudes in the House were not All-Star worthy. I know I did say that.”

Lucy added: “First, I wasn’t watching the show like that. Just pieces and pieces here and there on Instagram. So, that would have been difficult to say.”