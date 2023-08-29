BBNaija All-Stars: Prince Gives Alex Immunity From This Week’s Eviction

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Prince Nelson has picked his fellow housemate who is his closest buddy, Alex Unusual for immunity from this week’s eviction.

As usual, after the Head of House (HoH) game was over, Big Brother gave housemates seven minutes to find all three black envelopes hidden in the house.

The three housemates who found the hidden envelopes were Prince Nelson, Venita, and Mercy Eke.

During the opening of the envelope, Mercy Eke’s envelope had no immunity, Venita’s envelope contained a riddle and Prince Nelosn’s envelope contained immunity.

However, the instructions in the envelope of Prince Nelson said that he could pick anyone for immunity except himself. He chose his best friend, Alex Unusual for immunity this week.