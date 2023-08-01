BBNaija All-Stars: Phyna Professes Her Undying Love For Pere

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner, Ifeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has expressed her admiration for Pere Egbi, who is currently part of the ongoing all-star edition of the reality TV show.

While confessing her love to the former US Soldier and actor, Phyna said she admires tall, dark-skinned men in a tweet mentioning Pere.

Also, the BBNaija Level Up winner pledged her support for Pere until he emerges as the winner of the All-Stars edition.

Taking to her verified Twitter handle, she wrote, “It’s as if @PereEgbi is entering my eyes oooh how we go do this one bayi, I love em dark tall men. Dey for who dy for you.”

“I’m so emotional right now. I’m just getting to see how Pere stood for me, I didn’t even know it was this much I’m seeing a lot of things I haven’t seen before today.”

“And he didn’t know me then oh. Omo pere till the last f**kin day and the darm money.”

Her post has sparked reactions among Nigerians on social media about her feelings and support for Pere.

@QueenNe66257077: “Please my Queen for the sake of level up let’s include our baby Illebaye for the sake of the bitter lemon looking down on level up housemate.”

@IsiramenFi29872: “To be sincere my baby. Pere supports u from the beginning of the show to the end of the show. One good turn deserves another.”

@LoloEby: “His handler should please inform us that are not watching the show whenever he is up for eviction so that we can pump in our votes in appreciation.”

@EllarBlessed: “Yes! Pere was the one person I looked forward to seeing him tweet about the show because with all the negativity around he saw things differently.”

@ennybabe_: “Them too drag Pere back den for supporting u ooo on this street BT e stood his ground till the end.”

