BBNaija All-Stars: Phyna Drags Female Housemate, Tags Them ‘Old Women’

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Phyna has taken to her social media page to express excitement and joy after seeing some female housemates which she classified as ‘old women’ in the house.

The reality TV star took to her Snapchat story to drag some former housemates who dragged her to the filth during her season. According to Phyna, she will use every opportunity to drag them at the least chance.

In her post, Phyna focused her attack on Venita describing her as bitter while asking her fans to show support for Ilebaye after she has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Phyna is one of the controversial housemates of the “Level Up” season who feels no one does it better than her in the game.

See her post below.

Phyna has a message for “old women in the house #BbnaijaAllstars pic.twitter.com/CmBDU5mnrW — Gistlovers.blog1 (@Gistloversblog1) July 28, 2023