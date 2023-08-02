BBNaija All-Stars: Pere Reveals How Housemates Save Soma Out Of Pity

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere Egbi has claimed that the Season 8 housemates connived to keep Soma in the house this week out of pity.

It would be recalled that during the “Pardon Me Please,” the new twist to the nomination process, on Monday night, eight housemates nominated Soma not to be put up for eviction.

However, during his diary session on Tuesday, Pere claimed that Soma was saved by the housemates because he was kicked out during the second week of his season “See Gobe” stating that they had pity on him.

READ ALSO:

He spoke about how the housemates are getting too emotional, forgetting that the situation is a game.

Biggie asked: “What do you think about the ‘Pardon Me?”

Pere responded: “They (housemates) connived to pardon Soma because he was evicted in the second week, not for any other reason. Whose fault is it that he was evicted in the second week? Apparently, they do not realize that this is a game yet.”