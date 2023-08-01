BBNaija All-Stars: Pere Promises To Take Alex To America

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Pere Egbi has promised to take his fellow housemate, Alex Unusual to America after the show.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the former United States (US) soldier cum actor, Pere made the promise when having a one-on-one conversation with Alex in the garden, promising of flying her to America.

During their conversation, Pere noted that he would love him and Alex should be closer to each other outside after the show ends and that he might need to take her to himself so they can always be together.

Alex on the other hand, took the conversation as a joke and answered that she won’t be anywhere close to him, but Pere insisted by saying he will gum himself like a glue towards her in other for her not to leave his side.

Also, Pere persisted by saying he meant what he said, and that he would even take her to the United States.

responding to him, Alex said she doesn’t like New York and he asked to know which of the city in America he plans to take her. Pere said between Atlanta and Texas.

