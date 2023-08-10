BBNaija All-Stars: Pere Breaks Silence After Fight With Adekunle (Video)

Following the heated argument that ensued between Big Brother Naija’s (BBNaija) ‘All-Stars’ housemates, Pere and Adekunle, the former US Army has broken her silence about the ordeal.

Speaking on the development, Pere Egbi revealed what had stopped him from swinging his fist at Adekunle while he was provoking him with his rants.

He revealed to his fellow housemates, Cross and Kiddwaya after the fight, that he would have swung, with accuracy, at Adekunle if he had kept ranting.

He mentioned that what had stopped him was that he remembered he was in Big Brother’s house and on live TV.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pere and Adekunle were on Wednesday night engaged in a heated argument during a Nollywood film shoot.

Pere had insisted that a cap be taken from Venita and placed on Kiddwaya.

However, Adekunle butt in to defend her, leading to a back-and-forth exchange between the duo.

