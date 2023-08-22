BBNaija All-Stars: Pere Breaks Down In Tears As Cross Cut Off Ties With Him (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere Egbi has reportedly shed tears in the Big Brother house after his conversation with fellow housemate, Cross.

With the video making rounds on the internet, Pere and Cross could be seen having a private conversation in which the latter revealed his intentions to cut off all ties with Pere in the house due to what he heard from Cee-C.

Cross revealed that Cee-C told him that Pere would not defend his (Cross’) name if he wasn’t in the show or if he wasn’t around, and due to that, he (Cross) feels it is best to cut off all ties with Pere.

READ ALSO:

A few hours after their conversation, Tolanibaj and Neo were seen chatting in the kitchen about Pere, where Tolanibaj revealed that it seemed Pere had recently cried.

Also, Lucy confirmed it, when she was heard asking Pere why his eyes were red.

The comments made by the housemates in the video suggested that Pere might have cried over the step taken by Cross.

This, however, has stirred reaction from viewers who are concerned about their relationship, saying Pere has always had Cross’s back from day 1

See some reactions below:

spicymami.__: “I know say Pere na bad person but he genuinely cares for Cross.”

fayosayemii: “All of a sudden everyone has forgotten Pere started this whole game plan. Forgetting that people’s emotions are involved. As much as I feel bad for him & I know he genuinely cares about Cross, it’s good to see him have a taste of his own medicine.”

cometh_quinci2: “I have never been a fan of Pere but genuinely he doesn’t joke with Cross.”

ifedee_vmw: “So Cross holds the humanity switch in Pere. If Pere should turn it off. All of em.”

fw.nathhh: “Pere is a wicked person, Cross has reasons to doubt his loyalty.”

creed____01: “HM are against him that’s why they broke brotherhood with Cross. Dont worry General we are here for you.”

iam_karl3x: “People like PERE who r logical n very strategic if they love sm1 Dey love deeply and if Dey no send u Dey can f u up anyhow. Cross never know Wetin dey do am! How’d he even believe what cee c said? The fact they are all forgetting it’s a game! Leave emotions aside! Nawa!”

Watch the video below: