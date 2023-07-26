BBNaija All-Stars: Pere Becomes The Hottest Male Housemate

Popular Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere Egbi has become the man of the season in the recent BBNaija All-Stars edition.

Barely 48 hours since the premiere of the BBNaija All-Stars season 8 reality TV show, and some housemates are already shooting their shots at their love interests.

However, Pere Egbi, the former Shine Ya Eye housemate seems to be getting the highest shots from the ladies so far as he spent last night with CeeC and kept her company until the break of dawn.

But while they were spending time together in bed, other ladies made different moves to flirt or seduce Pere to do their bidding.

Earlier on, another fellow housemate, Uriel also literarily went up to Pere and slapped his bum while he was having a chat with Cross, and proceeded further to hug both male housemates from behind.

Cross had to warn her that if Pere catches her in bed, he would have her walking funny.

In response, she replied asking whether he would make her walk like Zombie, while he just smiled and said to Cross that they shouldn’t let her know yet.

Similarly, yesterday, TBaj outrightly said to him that she’s going to ‘enter him’ if he doesn’t watch it. Several likewise incidents occurred as other female housemates also made passes to the General.

However, during Uriel’s diary session on Tuesday after Biggie asked her who she thought would be leaving the house on Sunday.

she vowed to create a scene if she is evicted from the house on Sunday.

According to her,” she would be the first housemate in the history of the reality show to reject eviction.

Biggie asked: “Who do you think is leaving on Sunday?”

Uriel responded: “I pray it is not me because you will be needing 25 ninjas to carry me out. I will not go. I will be the first housemate in Big Brother Naija history to reject eviction. Not my portion.”

On her side, Cynthia Nwadiora, also known as Cee C, has revealed that she gets sad whenever she thinks of her time in season 3 of the previous reality show ‘Double Wahala.’

She said she went through a lot “mentally” during the season in which she finished as the first runner-up.

She disclosed this to Biggie during her diary session on Tuesday.

CeeC said, “Anytime I think about my time in the ‘Double Wahala’ season, I always have mixed feelings because I went through a lot mentally. I get a little bit sad.”