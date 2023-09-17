BBNaija All-Stars: Pere Angrily Flips Bed While Alex Was On It (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere Egbi could be seen angrily flipping the bed while Alex is still on it.

It all started when Pere dressed the bed Alex had claimed as hers. After Pere had dressed the bed, Alex still insisted that that was her bed space and that he should not lay there.

In the viral video online, she could be heard calling on the other housemates and reminding them of what she had said about the bed belonging to her and nobody should be sleeping on it.

However, while Alex was confirming from other housemates, and was sleeping on the bed, the angered Pere who seemed provoked seeing Alex sleeping on the bed which he had dressed up, angrily flipped the bed, causing Alex who was in it to fall off.

Pere risks disqualification as he has already gotten one strike over his altercation with Doyin.

Netizens have already begun discussing the likely outcome of the matter and the fate of the reality star.

Check out the reactions below:

@philips_chibuike wrote: “That’s provocation from Pere the military nurse.”

@bellaputtanna said: “I wonder how Pere will act toward his wife whenever she provokes him”

@Mrkojo basil commented: “Alex never tell us wetin Pere really did to her.

This Pere and Alex fight will continue after the show”

Watch the video below :