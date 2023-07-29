BBNaija All-Stars: Pere And Ike Plant ‘Used’ Condoms In Toilet

In the early hours of Saturday, July 29, while the other housemates were still in bed, Ike and Pere sneaked into the toilet to play a prank on the other housemate in the presence of Cross, who was standing close to the toilet door, to avoid anyone from coming in.

In the viral video, Ike and Pere were seen pouring body lotion into a condom and dropping it on the floor while they left the wrapper of the condom inside the water closet without flashing.

