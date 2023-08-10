BBNaija All-Stars: Pere, Adekunle Clash Over Wager Task (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Adekunle on Wednesday night loses his cool as he clashes with fellow housemate, Pere, to defend Venita Akpofure.

The drama all started when the housemates were about to perform a Nollywood film shoot which required them all to dress in various native attires.

Pere who was in charge of directing the movie, angrily instructed that the cap on Venita’s head should be taken away and placed on the head of Kiddwaya.

Pere’s outburst caused a buzz among the housemates, affecting Adekunle who was the chief among them, saying nobody should raise their voice at anyone because they’re not being paid for the act and they’re not professionals.

However, this led to a verbal confrontation between Pere and Adekunle, which made the latter lose his cool and began spitting fire at Pere.

It could be seen in a video which surfaced online as Adekunle looking so angered while being held back by other housemates.

