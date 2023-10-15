BBNaija All-Stars: People Who Denied Me Help Are Calling Me – Ilebaye

The winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars Season, Ilebaye Odiniya has claimed that people who denied her help in the past are calling and messaging her since she won the reality show.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Hero Daniels, Ilebaye recounted how a friend chased her from her house at midnight because she refused to let her pimp her to a man.

According to the Gen Z baddie as she is fondly called, since she won the reality show, many people who disregarded her in the past are now trying to reach her, but she has not had time to chat with them.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, Ilebaye said she has come to realise that people would never regard someone until the person makes money.

She said, “People who denied me help in the past are calling and now in my DM.

“I just realised that in this world, people won’t recognise you except you have money. When you don’t have money, there’s no value. It’s like you don’t even have value. And I feel like that’s the wrongest mentality people have.

“I feel like you’re supposed to see people for who they are even if they don’t have money or they have money.”