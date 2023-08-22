BBNaija All-Stars: Only Thing That Matter To Ilebaye Is Men, Alcohol – Doyin (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyin David has continued to call out her fellow housemate, Ilebaye, claiming that only men and alcohol matter to her.

The drama all started days ago when Ilebaye met Venita, to apologize for her verbal fight with Doyin, who happens to be her friend.

It would be recalled that Doyin was involved in a heated argument with Venita due to claims that Venita could not do anything to help a fellow lady (Ilebaye) when her belongings, including the toiletries, were littered on the floor of the house by a fellow housemate, Ike.

READ ALSO:

following Big Brother’s revelation of who perpetrated the act and those who knew the person involved but chooses to remain silent, Doyin angrily called Venita all sorts of names.

However, after the face-off, Doyi sighted Ilebaye having a conversation with Venita and apologizing to her for Doyin’s behaviour.

Doyin felt disappointed at Ilebaye for making peace with Venita whom she had a clash with on her behalf.

Doyin vents her frustration out on Ilebaye to a fellow housemate, Angel using harsh words, saying the only thing that matters to Ilebaye, is alcohol and men and also that she is very entitled and stupid.

Watch the video below: