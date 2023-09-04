BBNaija All-Stars: Omoshola Emerges As Week 7 Head Of House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars guest housemate, Omashola has emerged as the Head of House (HoH) of week seven.

During the HoH game on Monday evening, Big Brother paired the housemates in groups of three to play an intellectual and precise game in which they were required to bounce a high number of balls into various set containers in two minutes.

However, after the first round, Venita, Adekunle, Neo, Cross, Kim Oprah and Omoshola qualified for the second round of the games.

Finally, Omoshola won the second round with all 22 balls in the right container, replacing Doyin as he emerges this week HoH.

It would be recalled that all Head of House is entitled to four BFFs, therefore, his choice of BFFs were Mercy, Whitemoney, Cee-C and Ilebaye who was chosen for the very first time.

He also explained that his choice for Cee-C was based on a promise he made to Ike who was evicted on Sunday, August 3, 2023.

READ ALSO:

While they left the arena, the housemates were give 7 minutes to look for the three Black Envelopes scattered around the house. Housemates who found the envelopes were, Kim Oprah, Whitemoney and Adekunle but as usual, Big Brother had a twist for the house.

Kim Oprah’s envelope read, “As you are” which left everyone puzzled. Whitemoney’s was an automatic nomination for eviction this week. “And finally, Adekunle’s had immunity in it, so he is automatically saved from eviction nominations this week. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabi Community (@sabiradio)