BBNaija All-Stars: Omashola Spills, Says Kim Oprah Is My Ex-Lover

Big Brother Naija (BbNaija) All-Stars guest housemate and the current Head of House (HoH), Omashola, better known as Sholzy has revealed that he and fellow guest housemate, Kim Oprah once dated.

Sholzy made the disclosure while speaking with Big Brother during his diary session on Thursday.

According to Sholzy, the reason why Kim was upset with him is because he didn’t pick her as one of his BFFs when he won the Head of House game on Monday.

READ ALSO:

He said he didn’t pick her as a BFF because he didn’t want to jeopardise his current relationship with his fiancée.

He said: “Kim Oprah was mad that I didn’t pick her for BFF. I can’t because she’s my ex-girlfriend. I have a woman that I love so much. I’m not willing to jeopardise that relationship.

“She (Kim) is now giving me attitude, making it seem like I’m in a relationship with her again. She needs to stick with who she is and be content.”

New Telegraph recalls that Sholzy chose Cee-C, Mercy, Ilebaye and Whitemoney as his BFFs after emerging Head of House on Monday.