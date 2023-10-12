BBNaija All-Stars: Not All Housemates Congratulated Me – Ilebaye (Video)

The winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars Season, Ilebaye Odiniya has revealed that not all the housemates congratulated her after her win.

Ilebaye made this known while speaking in an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, expressing her sadness over the behaviour of some of her colleagues.

Speaking further, the reality star stated that if she hadn’t won, she would have congratulated the winner and put the differences she had with the person aside.

Toke Makinwa asked: “ Have they all congratulated you”

In her response, she said “Not all of them did.

Toke continued: “ How do you feel”

Ilebaye responded, “I am sad.”