BBNaija All-Stars: Netizens React As Ike Caught Scattering Ilebaye’s Clothes On The Floor

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ike Onyema has been caught on camera scattering the clothes of a fellow housemate, Ilebaye, on the floor entrance to the toilet.

According to the video sighted by New Telegraph, Ike went to Ilebaye’s locker took her clothes and belongings, also stole her coins in an attempt to provoke her into receiving a third strike from Big Brother to be disqualified.

Earlier, Ike, Pere, and a few other male housemates had gathered in the dressing room to discuss Ilebaye’s behaviour, which they found disrespectful.

While they were discussing, Ike revealed that they had somehow contributed to Ilebaye’s previous strike, a consequence of her behaviour during a conflict with Cee-C.

Despite Ilebaye’s calmness following the incident, Ike has observed a devilish strategy to have her disqualified from the show for good.

This involved scattering her clothes all over the dressing room.

This has, however, garnered a lot of reaction from viewers who are currently delegating their opinions on the matter.

See some reactions below:

@Lilkirk03: “When these men plotted against Ceec and Alex, y’all called it a game. Now they’re doing the same for Ilebaye, y’all call it conspiracy. Pere goes touch una one by one.”

@Kpeekemilerin: “Ilebaye must be protected at all costs after all that happened tonight. Pere is a frenemy. Seyi and Ike should be given a double strike.”

@Kpeekemilerin: “I love the way Ilebaye reacted after Angel showed her how her clothes were littered. God Save Ilebaye from frenemies like Pere. Biggie should give Ike and Seyi a double strike for what they did. Guys, we need to keep Ilebaye in the house at all costs.”

@Tr0ubleXela: “So Mercy and Venita are in support of what Ike, Seyi, Pere and Kiddwaya are all planning against Ilebaye. Big shame to all of them.”

@wfjames_brown: “Ilebaye needs to go far. Kidd, Pere, and Seyi must leave before her. Bullying is bad & lessons must be learnt. Ilebaye gained a new fan.”

@ChimmieeHQ: “Pere called Mercy to see Ilebaye’s things on the toilet floor, Mercy went ahead to pack up and sanitize Ilebaye’s undies.”

@Rainyzion: “This is Ike throwing Ilebaye’s clothes. Venita and Seyi were there. Mercy knows about this act cuz they told her later in her ears and she laughed. Let’s hear any children of anger mentioning Pere’e name. Pere doesn’t know about this act.”

Watch the Video below: