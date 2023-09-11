BBNaija All-Stars: Netizens React As Doyin Drags Venita To The Mud

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate, Doyin Davids dragged Venita to the mud a few minutes before her eviction.

It would be recalled that Venita and Doyin clashed the third week after Doyin noticed Venita was aware of Ike’s vile act of trashing Ilebaye’s clothes on the toilet floor and did nothing about it.

Following their heated argument, Doyin and Venita have been at loggerheads as they cut ties in the house.

Before they clashed, Doyin had accused Venita of bullying her every moment she got and also made sure people around her felt the same hatred for Doyin.

However, during the eviction night, Ebuka questioned Doyin if she had anything to say about Venita. In response, Doyin bluntly described Venita as a vile and mean person who antagonizes people and makes people feel uncomfortable when she has issues with them.

Read some comments below;

@Tashna: “When I grow up I wanna be like Doyin ❤…… This girl knows how to stand up for herself and stay true to herself despite the circumstances she finds herself in!!! I love you Doyin❤”.

@Simplywoman: “Doyin spoke facts!! Unfortunately people hate on her for standing up for herself cos naturally people will like to bully”.

@Iamjayb: “Doyin no lie sha, even if she talks too much but this particular one Venita deserve am”

@Lushrita: “To an extent, she’s right. The ship is helping Venita in votes. Venita has content, I agree . They deserve each other Jare.”.

@Layomini: “.No single lie detected. Oshey baby give them”

Watch the video below: