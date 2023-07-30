BBNaija All-Stars: Neo Reveals How Ilebaye Took Him To Bathroom To Kissed Him (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 8 All-Stars edition has fully begun with some unfolding drama left and right barely 8 days into the house.

It would be recalled that it all started with Cee C and Alex Unusual who fight dirty over the wager task, to Ilebaye, Tolanibaj and Neo Gbas Gbos over sleeping palava, to Whitemoney and Mercy Eke’s planned alliance to remain in the house till the last day, despite they have won the reality TV show during their seasons.

But now, the new gist is that Neo has angrily revealed how his fellow housemate, Ilebaye took him to a male restroom and began kissing him.

The drama all begins after the Saturday night party during which Uriel had kissed Neo, a sudden fight erupts between two All-Stars housemates, Neo and Ilebaye.

During the heated argument with Ilebaye, Neo angrily walked out to the garden, where he revealed that Ilebaye has been hot on his heels for some time now outside the house and that she was the one forcing herself on him.

He made this known while speaking to his fellow housemates, Cee C, Mercy and Princess.

He revealed that Ilebaye had once taken him to a male restroom at Hard Rock and began doing things to him that he didn’t totally agree with. Speaking further, he made it clear that while they were in the house he has someone outside but she keeps chasing him; he also wondered whether she thinks she can afford him. Watch the video below:

