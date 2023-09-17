BBNaija All-Stars: Neo, Omashola Evicted

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars guest housemate, Omashola better known as Sholzy, and Neo who is an All-Stars housemate have been evicted from the ongoing reality TV show.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Whitemoney, Ilebaye, Neo, Sholzy, Cee-C, Mercy, Adekunle and Alex were all up for possible eviction.

Also, it’s no news that Omashola entered the house as Biggie’s guest, alongside, Lucy Edet, and Prince, however Prince, Lucy and Kim Oprah have been evicted from the show leaving Sholzy behind.

However, on Sunday, September 17, the reality star TV host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu announced Sholzy’s eviction, shortly after the eviction of Whitemoney which came as a shock to many.

Neo, his eviction was announced shortly after Ebuka had announced Sholzy’s eviction.

During his eviction interview, Ebuka asked Neo to clarify his relationship with his fellow evicted housemate, Tolanibaj.

In response, Neo stated that there’s no romantic relationship whatsoever going on between him and Tolanibaj.

Neo also spoke about what’s next for him outside the house, and can’t wait to kickstart.

