BBNaija All-Stars: Neo Debunks Romantic Relationship With Beauty (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Neo has debunked the rumor of being in a relationship with co-star housemate, Beauty.

Neo made this revelation on Tuesday while speaking to a fellow housemate, who’s a best friend and comforter, Tolanibaj during their late-night chit-chat.

It would be recalled that there has been speculation on social media that Beauty and Neo were in a relationship and have been seen together countless times at events, hotels and other places.

And also during the fight between Neo and Ilebaye, Doyin, who is also a close friend of Beauty confirmed the rumor that the two are a couple hence Ilebaye should stay away from Neo.

However, during a night conversation between Neo and Tolanibaj, Tolanibaj questioned Neo if truly he was in a relationship with Beauty but he denied saying that Beauty wants him but he was not interested.