BBNaija All Stars: Names Of Housemates Up For Possible Eviction

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, on Monday evening nominated three housemates for possible eviction on Sunday, 11, 2023.

It would be recalled that Ike and Seyi were evicted from the show, following last week’s nomination process, making it 13 housemates to battle for the grand prize.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Sholzy won the Head of House (HoH) for the week and Adekunle picked the black envelope card, which gave him immunity for the week.

Whitemoney also picked a black card envelope that automatically put him up for eviction.

Here is how housemates are nominated;

Adekunle: Mercy, Alex, Doyin.

Alex: Neo, Doyin, Venita

Doyin: Venita, Neo, Soma

Ceec; llebaye, Doyin, Soma

NeoEnergy: Kim, llebaye, Angel

Angel: Kim, Venita, Doyin, Ilebaye

Pere: Alex, llebaye, NecEnergy

Mercy: Neo, Doyin, Kirn Oprah

llebaya: Venita, Kim Oprah, Pere

Venita: Doyin, Alex, Mercy

WhiteMoney: Cees, llebaye, Venita

Cross: Somo, Ceec, llebaye

Soma: Doyin, Kim Oprah, Mercy

At the end of the process, the housemates who had the most nomination were; Ilebaye, Kim Oprah, Venita, Doyin and Whitemoney, who had an automatic nomination as a result of his black envelope,