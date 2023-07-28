BBNaija All-Stars: Name Tags Of Ex-Housemates That Aren’t Present On The Show

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 8 which premiered on Sunday, July 23rd and tagged the “All-Stars” edition, has gotten many viewers excited as they watch the faces of their fans back on the TV screen.

The All-Star edition featured some housemates in the previous seasons of the reality TV show from See Gobe, Double Wahala, Pepper Dem Gang, Lockdown, Shine Ya Eye, and Level Up, to compete for the whopping sum of N120 million in prize money, which will be rounding up in 70 days.

However, in a viral picture that surfaced online, New Telegraph observed that some names of former BBNaija Housemates who are on the tags of this year’s season were not presently in the Big Brother House.

The names on the tags sighted by our correspondent but not in the show include, Tacha, Nengi, Vee, Beauty, Esther, Erica, Phyna, and Dorathy tags could be seen aside from a few others that weren’t that visible.

Although the likes of Tacha, Nengi, Erica, and Laycon have broken their silence on why there are not present on the All-Stars season 8 edition of the reality show.

But the picture which was sighted by New Telegraph indicated that the reality TV star was expected to participate in the show maybe along the line they would all surface as a twist for the season or they dropped out of the show before it was premiered.

Following the latest discovery which has really garnered a lot of reactions and opinions from netizens who expressed shock on the tag list, many speculated that this may be a twist from Big Brother and that they will be introduced into the house on Sunday, July 30th, during the eviction night.

