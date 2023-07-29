BBNaija All-Stars: My Lamborghini Is Arriving This Year – Mercy Eke (Video)

Big Brother Naija’s (BBNaija) ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Mercy Eke has revealed that her Lamborghini would be arriving in the country this year, and it will be the only one in Africa.
The BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ winner made this known on Saturday while having a conversation with her fellow housemate, Kiddwaya, in the house.
According to Mercy, her Lamborghini ride was initially set to arrive in Nigeria earlier this year, but due to some unforeseen circumstances, it’d be arriving late.
Speaking further, she revealed that her Lamborghini is a completely pink Lamborghini and not the ordinary common one that anyone can just own.
Also, the reality TV Star further elucidated that her’s would be the only one in the whole of Africa, Nigeria.
