BBNaija All-Stars: My Clashes With Housemates Not Strategy – Ilebaye

The winner of the just concluded Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars, Ilebaye Odiniya has finally addressed netizens regarding her strategy on the reality TV show.

Recalls on Sunday, October 1st, the 22-year-old Gen Z baddie as she is fondly called won the N120 million grand prize at the BBNaija finale after defeating all other five finalists.

Ilebaye’s win had generated controversies on social media with viewers suggesting that her altercations with almost all her colleagues during the just concluded reality show were part of her tactics to win.

However, speaking in a recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ilebaye cleared the air on the recent speculations of altercations with almost all her fellow housemates.

She, however, said that her clashes with fellow contestants were not part of a strategy to win the show, adding that housemates seemed to pick on her due to an unknown beef.

“I didn’t even have any strategy in the house. I just feel like I was just having fun. Some housemates have certain beef with me that I didn’t really get.

“So, I might do something and they might feel like I’m purposely coming to annoy them even though to me, I am not.”