BBNaija All-Stars: Moment Tolanibaj, Neo Captured Under Duvet (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates, Tolanibaj and Neo were captured on camera last night having fun under the duvet.

This is coming after Tolanibaj made a bold move and confessed her feelings for Neo after the Saturday night party.

She, however, expressed her concern about Neo’s interactions with Princess, asking him to stay away from her.

It’s no news that Neo and Tolanibaj have been very close to each other since the beginning of the All-Stars edition.

Neo has described Tolanibaj as his comforter and a friend and also Tolanibaj had feelings for Neo during their shine ya eye season but did not get the opportunity to be close to him as he was in a relationship with a co-star housemate, Vee who is now an ex-girlfriend.

However, in a recent update, it could be seen a video captured moments of Tolanibaj on the bed of Neo. After they had a little chat, the two were later seen under the duvet having fun.

Social media users have concluded that Tolanibaj and Neo may have been intimate under the duvet.

