BBNaija All-Stars: Moment Lucy, Omashola, Kim Oprah, Prince Make Grand Entrance Into Big Brother House (Video)

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates welcomed four new housemates into the Big Brother house shortly after the live eviction show on Sunday, 20th August.

According to the host of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the new housemates which include: Lucy, Omashola, Kim Oprah, and Prince are ‘house guests’ and aren’t eligible to win the N120m grand prize.

According to Ebuka, this set of housemates is basically for the ride/fun and not the prize money.

READ ALSO:

As they were introduced into the house, many housemates seem excited and happy to see their friends once again in the same space.

In the spirit of their jubilation and warm welcome to the “guest housemates” Biggie welcomed them and conferred them immunity against next week’s eviction and due to this, they wouldn’t also be participating in the HoH games and Black Envelope challenge.

Watch the videos below of their exciting welcome:

Reaction trailing the new twist below:

One ___luchie wrote: “Thank God for prince ooo atleast ike will stop looking like Godforbid or rejected sacrifice…Prince will help his life with his hair cut”

emileechirwa wrote: “Before some of you start saying Alex is showing fake love to prince . I’m here to inform you that Alex and prince are very close from way before thank you.”

kk_debbie18 wrote: “Omo kim is fine abeg .”

official_warrifinestchic wrote: “My own is Lucy body is great now no room for body shaming….”

jason_styles0 wrote: “They for just bring tacha join omoshola make everywhere catch fire lol”

officialdeeberry wrote: “Kia omoshola I don shout tire ”

richy_billy_02 wrote: “E pain me but why na jury go dey choose person way go, go home instead of the voters biggie is not making any sense ”

sy_via_lyn wrote: “White money won’t like this ”

iamflorencechioma wrote: “Kim get fans inside d house oeven Mercy was”