BBNaija All-Stars: Moment Kiddwaya Exposes Tolanibaj’s Real Age (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars Head of House (HoH), Kiddwaya has mistakenly revealed his fellow housemates, Tolanibaj’s real age while having a conversation with her.

In the ongoing Season 8 edition of the reality TV show, a video captured the moment Kiddwaya and Tbaj are having a one-on-one conversation when she decided to open up about her real age to Kiddwaya.

However, she didn’t want the viewers to hear her or watch the movement of her lips, so she covered both sides of her mouth with her hands and then said her age in a very low tone almost lip-syncing.

Kiddwaya who was shocked by her age shouted, “34?!” just to make sure he had heard correctly.

His reaction slightly stirred a little bit of reaction from Tolanibaj, who had made efforts to be discreet about revealing it, as she stood up jokingly upset to debunk the number ‘34’ Kiddwaya had exposed.

